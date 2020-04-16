The Trailer For Cyntoia Brown Documentary Has Been Released By Netflix

Articles

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for the six-part series of the new documentary named about The Cyntoia Brown Story.

The series will be available on Netflix from 29 April, and it looks into the famous case of Cyntoia Brown, the woman that was sentenced to life.

The case got the attention of the public back in 2017, and celebrities like Rihanna and Lana Del Rey got behind the cause to get Brown released from prison, 15 years after she was sentenced to life.

Ms. Brown can be heard telling the courtroom in the trailer:

“When I was 16 I did a horrible thing. I do pray that you show me mercy and that you give me a second chance.”

The new series will go into the case in more detail than ever before, and it will look at the reasons why the outcome might have been different if the case took place today.

The 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown was sentenced to life in prison, and the new series questions her past, physiology, and the law itself to call her guilt into question.

Ms. Brown was given her life sentence at the age of 16, after she went against the man who had bought her for intimate pleasure when she was a young teenager.

Brown was underage when she actually committed the crime, but she was sentenced as an adult, and she got the horrible sentence.

Prosecutors at the time argued that brown used a firearm against the 43-year-old Johnny Mitchell Allen while he slept, and she stole his wallet. Brown, however, said that she did it in self-defense, saying that he was reaching for the firearm himself. She said that she took the wallet so she didn’t return empty-handed to her pimp who went by the name “Kut-Throat”.

Brown spent more than a decade in prison, and she was eventually released in August 2019 under parole supervision, much to the delight of the public and her celebrity supporters, including Rihanna, Lana Del Rey, and Kim Kardashian-West.

Check out the trailer for the new series below:

