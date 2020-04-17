Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 14:15 Hits: 2

Covid-19 is a global public health crisis rapidly triggering an unparalleled socio-economic crisis. Crises collide with pre-existing inequalities so that different groups of society experience them differently and often, disproportionately. However, growing evidence shows that due to pre-existing gender andother inequalities, different groups of women in the UK will experience Covid-19 in specific ways in …

Continue reading "Women’s Budget Group: Crises Collide – Women and Covid-19"

The post Women’s Budget Group: Crises Collide – Women and Covid-19 appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/womens-budget-group-crises-collide-women-and-covid-19/