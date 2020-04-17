Women’s Budget Group: Crises Collide – Women and Covid-19

Category: Sex Hits: 2
Covid-19 is a global public health crisis rapidly triggering an unparalleled socio-economic crisis. Crises collide with pre-existing inequalities so that different groups of society experience them differently and often, disproportionately. However, growing evidence shows that due to pre-existing gender andother inequalities, different groups of women in the UK will experience Covid-19 in specific ways in …
