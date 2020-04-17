Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 15:01 Hits: 3

The End Violence Against Women (EVAW) Coalition is a UK-wide coalition of more than 85 women’s organisations and others working to end violence against women and girls (VAWG) in all its forms. This briefing has been compiled by the EVAW Coalition in an attempt to set out the consequences that COVID-19, and the necessary public …

Continue reading "EVAW Coalition: Briefing on COVID-19 Pandemic and Duty to Prevent VAWG"

The post EVAW Coalition: Briefing on COVID-19 Pandemic and Duty to Prevent VAWG appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/evaw-coalition-briefing-on-covid-19-pandemic-and-duty-to-prevent-vawg/