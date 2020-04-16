Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 04:19 Hits: 6

Nik Dimopoulos feared Critical Incident Response Team officers were intruders when they raided an LGBTI bookshop in Fitzroy

An innocent man who had his arm badly broken in a Victoria police raid at an LGBTI bookshop in Fitzroy last year says he is frustrated by the state’s anti-corruption watchdog finding the officer’s actions in restraining him were not disproportionate.

In May last year, Victoria police officers stormed the garage of the home attached to Hares and Hyenas in the Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy at 2am.

Related: Can I visit my family or parents? Australia’s coronavirus lockdown rules and restrictions explained

Related: The 90-day lockdown: NSW police to enforce home isolation until at least end of June

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/apr/16/victoria-police-did-not-use-excessive-force-against-innocent-man-who-had-arm-broken-watchdog-finds