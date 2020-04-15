San Francisco cancels 50th anniversary LGBTQ+ Pride parade amid pandemic

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 00:31 Hits: 4

Organizers say tough decision was made for ‘wellbeing of community’, and that they will join others in a virtual global event

San Francisco has cancelled its famed Pride parade this summer, which would have marked the event’s 50th anniversary, due to the coronavirus, organizers announced on Tuesday.

For the first time since it began, there will be no march along the city’s Market Street, no rainbow-clad revelers celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, no outdoor concerts or drag shows. The events had been scheduled for 27 and 28 June.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/14/san-francisco-pride-parade-cancelled-lgbt-coronavirus