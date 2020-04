Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 17:00 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

Coronavirus is "God’s punishment" for marriage equality, he said. Human rights advocates worry his words will lead to violence.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/04/religious-leader-blamed-coronavirus-gays-now-lgbtq-org-suing/