Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 12:09 Hits: 1

Beverly Cleary, the author of the legendary Ramona Quimby books, has just celebrated her 104th birthday.

Even though Cleary published her last book more than two decades ago, her contributions to the world, and the generations of young readers that grew up with them, will remain unmatched. Many young readers still read about the adventures of Ramona Quimby, her big sister Beezus, their pet Ribsy, and more, and many people took it to social media to wish the 104-year-old author a happy birthday.

Publisher HarperCollins celebrates Cleary’s birthday, April 12, as the National Drop Everything and Read Day, in honor of the children’s author incredible contributions to the world.

Her biggest award, though, is “the fact that children love her books”, and we couldn’t agree more.

Back in 2016, when Cleary turned 100, she told TODAY that she never expected to make it to the century mark. She recalled that she and her best friend decided that 80 would be the cut-off date when talking about how long they wanted to live.

When asked about surpassing that date for about 2 decades, she said that she jokingly didn’t do it on purpose.

Happy birthday, Beverly Cleary!

The post The Iconic Author Behind Ramona Quimby, Beverly Cleary, Turned 104 appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/the-iconic-author-behind-ramona-quimby-beverly-cleary-turned-104/