Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 20:46 Hits: 4

Screenshot

He told the congregation he'd keep preaching “unless I’m in jail or the hospital" because "people are healed" in his church.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/04/defiant-pastor-kept-church-open-despite-coronavirus-warnings-dies-week-later-covid-19/