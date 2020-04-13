27-Year-Old Grocery Store Worker With Cerebral Palsy Who Kept Working To Help People Passed Of COVID-19

Articles

Leilani Jordan was a 27-year-old grocery store clerk from Maryland who wanted to keep working during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though she had a disability, and her job put her at risk.

Jordan told her mother that she wanted to continue working at Giant Food because she wanted to help people. However, according to officials, Jordan was diagnosed with COVID-19, and she was hospitalized. Sadly, she lost her battle with the disease.

Jordan’s mother, Zenobia Shepherd, told WUSA that Leilani was her butterfly, and she knows she’s now in heaven and she’s there welcoming everybody.

The mother explained that her daughter loved her job at Giant Food’s disability program, and she did whatever they needed to help people.

As reported by CNN, Jordan had cerebral palsy, but despite the risk of exposure to COVID-19, she told her mother that she really wanted to keep working, especially because other employees weren’t showing up.

Giant Food said in a statement that they were saddened to learn the news. “We were informed of her passing on Thursday morning by her family. We can only imagine the heartache they are experiencing and have offered our support during this difficult time,” Giant Food spokeswoman Felismina Andrade said.

The mother took Leilani to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment when she realized her cough was getting more serious, but Leilani fell when she got out of the car, and collapsed on the parking lot.

Shepherd told WUSA that the 27-year-old had a 104-degree fever when they got her, and they put her in isolation.

She could barely breathe, so she was put in an isolation room on a ventilator, but she did not make it.

Jordan’s stepfather, Charles, told CNN that he discovered a goodbye message that she recorded on her phone before she passed. He said that she had taken her password off her phone, and she made a video saying goodbye to all of them and wished everybody the best. He added that Jordan addressed her sisters, friends, and even her service dog Angel.

