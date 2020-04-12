The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

RuPaul's Drag Race recap: season 12, episode seven – Madonna magic

Arguments, gap teeth galore and a healthy dose of Michelle Visage – what more could you want from your weekly ru-cap?

What a bizarre season this is turning out to be. Last week we saw the exit of one of this season’s most contentious figures, Aiden Zhane. Controversial opinion time: in retrospect, Aiden got a raw deal. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that he was purely there to create storyline and stir up tensions. And he paid the price.

And now, everyone hates each other. Wait. Did we miss an episode?

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2020/apr/12/rupauls-drag-race-recap-season-12-episode-seven-madonna-magic

