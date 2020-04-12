RuPaul's Drag Race recap: season 12, episode seven – Madonna magic

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 14:55 Hits: 3

Arguments, gap teeth galore and a healthy dose of Michelle Visage – what more could you want from your weekly ru-cap?

What a bizarre season this is turning out to be. Last week we saw the exit of one of this season’s most contentious figures, Aiden Zhane. Controversial opinion time: in retrospect, Aiden got a raw deal. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that he was purely there to create storyline and stir up tensions. And he paid the price.

And now, everyone hates each other. Wait. Did we miss an episode?

can't wait for jan to snap next episode pic.twitter.com/1WLLbiMJaE

@CrystalMethyd better win a Grammy for this song-g-g-g-g-g #DragRacepic.twitter.com/LxNdvfr5iz

Heidi betta bring it cause brita has been here before she know what to do to win @RuPaul@RuPaulsDragRace#Season12pic.twitter.com/3qeaPoMFuY

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2020/apr/12/rupauls-drag-race-recap-season-12-episode-seven-madonna-magic