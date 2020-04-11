The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How we stay together: 'We cared about the consequences of our own actions'

James and Rebecca Dominguez met online before the internet was even called ‘the internet’ – but their physical relationship is just as important

Names: James and Rebecca Dominguez
Years together: 26
Occupations: Writer and procurement officer

It was painful at the time, but there was a clear turning point in James and Rebecca Dominguez’s relationship. About 15 years ago, the Melbourne couple were at a social event and James, who has struggled with depression throughout his life, had hit a bad spot. He refers to Rebecca as his “rock”, but on this occasion it became too much for her.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2020/apr/12/how-we-stay-together-we-cared-about-the-consequences-of-our-own-actions

