Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 14:13 Hits: 2

composite: Shutterstock/Netflix

He asked two reporters if they recommended he pardon the "Tiger King," who was convicted for hiring a hitman to kill a woman.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/04/donald-trump-joked-hell-look-pardon-joe-exotic-coronavirus-briefing/