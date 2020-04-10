Dr. Fauci Praised The LGBT Community And Criticized Gay-Hate In Front Of Mike Pence

Articles

Dr. Anthony Fauci is one of the most prominent members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and during a White House press briefing, he praised the LGBTQ+ community for their “incredible courage and dignity and strength and activism” during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. What’s even better, he said this in front of Vice President Mike Pence

As we all know, Mike Pence has supported many anti-LGBT laws so far, and he even signed a “religious freedom” law that allowed business owners to discriminate against LGBT customers when he served as a governor of Indiana. To add to that, he even supported a legislation that would put gay couples behind bars for applying for a marriage license and he tried to use AIDS funding to pay for gay conversion therapy.

Fauci discussed how African-Americans have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and said that when you’re in the middle of a crisis like this, it really shines a light on some of the real weaknesses and foibles in our society. He compared to how the AIDS epidemic affected the LGBT community back in the ’80s and the ’90s, and you can watch the press conference for yourself below.

Dr. Fauci at #COVID19 press conference: “There was extraordinary stigma against the gay community during the #HIV/#AIDS crisis. That changed when the world saw how the gay community responded with incredible courage, dignity, strength and activism.” https://t.co/3C154tFY3h#LGBTQpic.twitter.com/PBYc11Fj6J — LGBT+ News (@mondokoosh) April 9, 2020

The HIV/AIDS epidemic is often cited as an impetus for the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, and Fauci said that there was an extraordinary stigma against the gay community during that time.

It was only then when the world realized how the gay community responded to the HIV/AIDS outbreak with incredible courage and dignity and strength and activism, he added, and he noted that he thinks that really changed some of the stigma against the gay community.

