Phyllis Lyon, LGBTQ rights pioneer, dies at age 95

Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020

She and her wife, Del Martin, were activists and mentors before there was a movement or community, said a longtime friend

Phyllis Lyon, an LGBTQ rights pioneer who, with her longtime partner, was among the first same-sex couples to marry in California when it became legal to do so in 2008, has died at her San Francisco home. She was 95.

Phyllis and Del were the manifestation of love and devotion. Yet for over 50 years they were denied the right to say 2 extraordinary words: I do.

Phyllis—it was the honor of a lifetime to marry you & Del. Your courage changed the course of history.

Rest in Peace my dear friend. pic.twitter.com/emQYfKWQnk

