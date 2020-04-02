The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Intersectionality: from Theory to Practice

Category: Sex Hits: 1

In a lot of mainstream feminist media, culture and conversation, intersectionality has become a buzzword. But what does it actually mean, and how does it relate to gender equality? To understand more, we spoke to Mpho Elizabeth Mpofu.

The post Intersectionality: from Theory to Practice appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/04/02/intersectionality-from-theory-to-practice/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=intersectionality-from-theory-to-practice

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version