Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 19:00 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

Women can leave their homes some days and men on others days. But what about people who don't look like the gender on their ID?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/04/panamas-gendered-quarantine-measure-making-transgender-people-afraid-leave-homes/