Nurses Midwives Can Make Abortions Safer in India

Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020

On this World Health Day, the World Health Organization commemorate the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife by highlighting the indispensable contribution of nurses and midwives to health systems worldwide. In that spirit, we hope to recognise their efforts by advocating for their inclusion in rights-affirming abortion service delivery.

