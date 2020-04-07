Neighbor “Posts” Dad Jokes Every Day On Front Lawn To Make Neighbors Laugh

Articles

Even though we’re in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, there’s absolutely nothing that can stop the good-old dad jokes. Well, unless a full-on lockdown, right? Wrong.

One Los Angeles dad has decided to cheer everyone up during these truly difficult times, and he has made the effort to put up a new poster on his front lawn ever since the beginning of the lockdown. He features a selected dad joke every day, and they’re not at all random. This dad makes up a joke every single day, and we must admit that we adore them. Check out the jokes that were shared on Imgur by user Julesgirth, and we believe you’ll have a crack during this pundemic.

