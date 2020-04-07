Can one site change what a porn star is supposed to look like?

Category: Sex Hits: 8
OnlyFans allows content creators to self-identify and cultivate a fanbase on their own terms
“Initially, I considered masking some of my queerness for appeal,” says the artist and online dominatrix Noelle Buckhorne. A self-described queer femme goddess and disabled domme, Buckthorne sells photos and videos of herself wearing strappy lingerie and spiky jewelry and casts virtual “witch domme spells” on her willing fans.
“But quickly I realized not only could I be open about my gender and sexuality, but it would attract more interesting, better matched customers. With OnlyFans, I can be exactly as queer, femme, eccentric, and unabashed as I want,” says Buckhorne, whose offerings range from sex education and relationship advice to financial domination.
I find it magical to make porn with someone who is on the same path as me
OnlyFans is like the Uberization of porn. Anyone can be their own porn starContinue reading...
