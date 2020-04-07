Don't 'celebrate' gay people, just accept us, says teacher at centre of schools row

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 06:15 Hits: 7

A year on from the protests in Birmingham, Andrew Moffat is still promoting his No Outsiders programme - with a twist



Andrew Moffat, the gay teacher targeted by Muslim anti-LGBT protesters at Parkfield community school in Birmingham, is wearing his usual rainbow lanyard and says he feels safe again. A year on from the ugly scenes outside the school gate, his hands no longer tremble, there have been no recent death threats, and he doesn’t have to call home when he arrives at work each morning.

He’s just published his second book, No Outsiders: Everyone Different, Everyone Welcome, a new version of his award-winning lessons on equality, No Outsiders.

Related: There is never a reason for bigotry at the school gates | Kenan Malik

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/education/2020/apr/07/dont-celebrate-gay-people-just-accept-us-says-teacher-at-centre-of-schools-row