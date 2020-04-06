DIY Guide On How To Make Face Mask Using Old T-Shirts At Home

Articles

When the whole COVID-19 crisis began, people were told that wearing a face mask was unnecessary unless you’re sick. However, how can you know if you’re sick when there are only so many tests available to the U.S. people. As we all know, the cases skyrocketed in the U.S. in the last two weeks, and the Center for Disease Control changed its tune when it comes to wearing face masks. They now say that everyone should be wearing a mask as a form of protection “from droplets in the air”.

Where are people supposed to get them, though? There’s a shortage of masks even for doctors and nurses, especially after (some) people hoarded on face masks and gloves a few weeks ago. The logical answer is to make your own face mask. Even if you don’t know how, there are a lot of ways to make a simple mask from materials at home, and Twitter user Lee Sova Claypool is here to help us. She used an old t-shirt to make a mask, without even using a sewing machine, and you can check out her post below.

If you find her way to be a bit “too much”, there’s a popular handkerchief and hair tie DIY way, and it requires no sewing at all. All you need to do is take a handkerchief, fold it a few times, and slip the hair ties over each end. You then fold the edges in toward the center and loop the hair ties over your years.

