RuPaul's Drag Race recap: season 12, episode 6 – Snatch Game

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 14:19 Hits: 5

It’s everybody’s favourite drag version of blankety blank – with some added Vanjie thrown into the mix in this edition of the weekly ru-cap

We’re six weeks into Drag Race and two weeks into lockdown – thank god for television, eh? Last week we saw Nicky Doll walk the plank, and were again left with the feeling that a contestant had left way too early, with more to offer ( Rock M Sakura – we love you). RuPaul is certainly making some interesting decisions this year. Maybe she’s just had enough. Maybe she’s trolling us all. We shall see.

As episode 6 opens, Heidi pads into the workroom holding her shoes and rolling her eyes. She has the vibe of someone’s aunt who’s just been told by airport staff that they can’t find her luggage, and we’re here for it. Thank god she’s still here. Brita says “I don’t know why I was in the bottom.” Really? Aiden says “quiet Aiden isn’t going to be quiet for much longer.” OoOooh! Expression shots! Dramatic camera zooms! Rattlesnack shade noise! Cut to opening theme song!

snatch game but it's just gigi goode @thegigigoode#dragracepic.twitter.com/2jqx9JBNr7

why are the judges sleeping on jan #dragracepic.twitter.com/FbapK1RjjR

6. Let it go - Aiden Zhane vs Brita. pic.twitter.com/eI5wnAvLZX

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2020/apr/05/rupauls-drag-race-recap-season-12-episode-6-snatch-game