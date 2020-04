Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 16:00 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

Volunteers are required to agree gay people will go to hell, but Franklin Graham promises they'll treat queer people fairly. Has he already been proven a liar?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/04/franklin-graham-says-covid-19-tent-hospital-wont-discriminate-gay-man-says-refused/