Ugandan police accused of abusing lockdown laws after LGBT arrests

Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020

Twenty people arrested in raid on shelter and charged with disobeying distancing rules

Police in Uganda have charged 20 LGBT people with disobeying rules on physical distancing and risking the spread of coronavirus, in what campaigners say is a clear case of authorities in parts of Africa abusing newly imposed restrictions to target sexual minorities.

Fourteen gay men, two bisexual men and four transgender women were taken into custody on Sunday when police raided a shelter on the outskirts of Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

