Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 17:00 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

Ugandan police said they raided the LGBTQ shelter because it violated COVID-19 prevention measures. Human rights advocates say the cops are lying.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/04/20-lgbtq-people-arrested-coronavirus-raid-face-9-years-prison/