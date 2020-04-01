The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

World Health Organisation policy review: Advancing the right to health through the Universal Periodic Review

Category: Sex Hits: 3

The World Health Organisation have produced another Universal Periodic Review (UPR) which provides a unique forum for member States to provide recommendations to their peer States on all aspects of human rights, including the right to health. The report reviews the extent to which health was addressed during the first cycle of the UPR, and …

Continue reading "World Health Organisation policy review: Advancing the right to health through the Universal Periodic Review"

The post World Health Organisation policy review: Advancing the right to health through the Universal Periodic Review appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/world-health-organisation-policy-review-advancing-the-right-to-health-through-the-universal-periodic-review/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version