Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 09:39 Hits: 3

The World Health Organisation have produced another Universal Periodic Review (UPR) which provides a unique forum for member States to provide recommendations to their peer States on all aspects of human rights, including the right to health. The report reviews the extent to which health was addressed during the first cycle of the UPR, and …

Continue reading "World Health Organisation policy review: Advancing the right to health through the Universal Periodic Review"

The post World Health Organisation policy review: Advancing the right to health through the Universal Periodic Review appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/world-health-organisation-policy-review-advancing-the-right-to-health-through-the-universal-periodic-review/