Singapore court rejects challenge to gay sex ban

Published on Monday, 30 March 2020

High court rejects three challenges to law inherited from British colonial era

A fresh attempt to overturn a Singapore law banning gay sex has failed after a court dismissed several challenges, marking a setback for efforts to promote greater LGBT rights in Asia.

The law, inherited from the British colonial era, is rarely enforced but campaigners say it jars with the affluent city-state’s increasingly modern and vibrant culture.

