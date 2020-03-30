The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Singapore court rejects challenge to gay sex ban

High court rejects three challenges to law inherited from British colonial era

A fresh attempt to overturn a Singapore law banning gay sex has failed after a court dismissed several challenges, marking a setback for efforts to promote greater LGBT rights in Asia.

The law, inherited from the British colonial era, is rarely enforced but campaigners say it jars with the affluent city-state’s increasingly modern and vibrant culture.

