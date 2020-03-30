Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 10:34 Hits: 4

I believe it is important to highlight the work of black and brown girls in the climate change movement. They have to endure multiple forms of discrimination in society. But intersectionality is not as simple as suddenly featuring more minorities in the media so that the aesthetics do not look so bad. It's about listening to activists' concerns and giving diverse voices the opportunity to lead as well. This counts for all movements. Intersectionality is essential if we want a cause to be effective.

The post Is the Climate Movement too White? appeared first on Girls' Globe.

Read more https://www.girlsglobe.org/2020/03/30/is-the-climate-movement-too-white/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=is-the-climate-movement-too-white