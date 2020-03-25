Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 13:50 Hits: 1

US playwright and librettist best known for Kiss of the Spider Woman, Ragtime and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Of the several outstanding contemporary male dramatists whose work has charted the homosexual experience in a society blighted by prejudice, and then by Aids, Terrence McNally, who has died aged 81, from complications to an underlying pulmonary condition due to coronavirus, was the most prolific and multifaceted.

In a theatrical career spanning five decades – his place was on the stage, not in films or on television – he produced three dozen plays, books for 10 musicals and libretti for a quartet of operas, and won four Tony awards. He may not have enjoyed the defining zinger of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart, or Tony Kushner’s Angels in America, but his work brought joy to Broadway and touched all but the stoniest of hearts.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2020/mar/25/terrence-mcnally-obituary