Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy consultation: Carers’ leave

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (DBEIS) are consulting on a proposal to give unpaid carers the right to a week of unpaid leave each year to provide care. This is an open consultation, and closes on 3 August 2020. Responses to the consultation will help inform the Department on: how carers use …

