Strike a pose! My night at a vogue ball with Malcolm McLaren

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 13:44 Hits: 7

In 1988 vogueing was still underground – but the Sex Pistols impresario was ahead of the curve. Our writer remembers a New York evening that would transform pop culture

It was late September 1988: George Bush was up against Michael Dukakis in the first of their two TV debates. The presidential campaign was hotting up and Dukakis was faltering. I switched off the TV and headed for Bond Street off Broadway, New York City, where Malcolm McLaren was living with Lauren Hutton. We were off to see a voguing ball downtown. Four of us ended up in the cab: McLaren, myself, the writer Richard Price and his wife, Lorraine Adams.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/mar/24/vogueing-malcolm-mclaren-willi-ninja