Equality and Human Rights Commission report: Civil and political rights in the UK submission to the UN

The youth secure estate has seen a rise in self-harm incidents, failures to keep children in secure training centres and young offender institutions safe from physical or sexual abuse. This is from the Equality and Human Rights Commission March 2020 report which looks at the state of civil and political rights in Great Britain. The …

The post Equality and Human Rights Commission report: Civil and political rights in the UK submission to the UN appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/equality-and-human-rights-commission-report-civil-and-political-rights-in-the-uk-submission-to-the-un/

