Drag Race's Michelle Visage: ‘Once you stop caring what people think, you’ll be free'

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 06:00 Hits: 6

The reality show judge hustled for 30 years before RuPaul’s show made her a star. She talks about the 80s New York club scene, why she won’t call herself bisexual – and how Madonna stole her look

Michelle Visage is, she says, a born hustler. Were you or I part of the 80s New York nightclub scene, we might have been swept away by the thrill of it all. But even at 17 – her mother had sent her a fake ID – Visage was there to work. “Fun was always involved,” she says. “But I was there to show my wares.” She wanted to get a record deal, and if that didn’t happen, she says, “I’ll be on Broadway. And if I can’t be on Broadway, well, I’ll get a movie. My dreams were ridiculous.” She laughs. “But the beauty of being a child is being able to dream big.”

It paid off – for a while at least. At 19, Visage was in a girl band with a hit single. It only lasted a year, and for the next couple of decades she built a career as a host on US radio. It wasn’t until her 40s (she’s 51), that Visage became the star she had always planned to be, as a judge on the reality show that has become a phenomenon – RuPaul’s Drag Race. In the UK, a stint on Celebrity Big Brother was followed last year by Strictly Come Dancing, the show that brought Visage to an even bigger mainstream audience. When we met, in a hotel suite, she was in London to start filming her own show for BBC Three, Get Off Your Ass, in which her no-nonsense advice is given to people who need a bit of a jolt. She was going to be hosting Drag Race’s Werq the World tour, starring nine of the show’s faces,but the dates have been pushed to later in the year.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2020/mar/24/drag-race-michelle-visage-once-you-stop-caring-what-people-think-youll-be-free