Surviving Economic Abuse resource: Economic abuse and supporting children

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 08:27 Hits: 8

If you are experiencing economic abuse and have children, caring for them may be a lot more challenging. You may struggle to ensure they have everything they need, but support is available. Surviving Economic Abuse have produced a March 2020 resource outlining some of the options to help you and your children reach safety, as …

