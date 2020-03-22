The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'Unresolved grief': coronavirus presents eerie parallels for many Aids advocates

Category: Sex Hits: 7

HIV and Covid-19 crises have played out in similar ways with inept government responses and stigmatization of certain groups

Because of the coronavirus, the 7 million people who live in the San Francisco Bay Area have been one step shy of a full lockdown since Tuesday. Amid all the canceled plans, cratering small businesses and disruptions to everyday life, another poignant postponement stands out: The Names Project Aids Memorial Quilt’s return to Golden Gate park has been delayed. A viral pandemic, one whose scale we haven’t fully grasped, has interacted with another.

Related: She's a legend in the fight against HIV. Now Dr Deborah Birx is taking on Covid-19

pic.twitter.com/x3WhkmPcKE

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/22/coronavirus-aids-epidemic-san-francisco

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version