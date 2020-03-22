Edible, Fun And Creative Project For The Quarantined Family

Articles

Being at home can create an opportunity to spend some quality family time together and bond over creative expression.

I find that simple ideas are the best at engaging the entire family, from tiny tots, to bored teens all the way to the parents (I just want to eat).

One sweet (pun intended) and easy little project is chocolate covered pretzels.

This delicious and visually pleasing snack can be a work of art and requires no baking at all providing a much needed creative outlet for the quarantined family.

There are endless possibilities in terms of colors and textures, simply pick a chocolate of choice dark, semi-sweet, milk or white, melt it, dip your pretzel rod in it and choose your decorative topping/sprinkles. This is the part where the artists among you will stand out of the pack!





Toppings may include, crushed nuts or crushed candy (white chocolate with crushed peppermint candy canes is an oldie and goodie), sprinkles, drizzles of different chocolate types over the chocolate base, coconut flakes, peanut butter- basically anything goes!

You can melt your chocolate either on a double boiler or in a microwave. If you choose a microwave, be sure to stop it every thirty seconds or so to give it a stir so it doesn’t burn. Make sure not to over heat the chocolate!

You can coat the pretzels with the chocolate using a spoon over the bowl of melted chocolate and then lay them on a piece of parchment/waxed paper.

Sprinkle your toppings on the chocolate before it has a chance to harden.

If you want to drizzle another kind of chocolate on your base chocolate, make sure the base chocolate is fully dry!

You can choose any shape pretzel or toppings which you find appealing.

