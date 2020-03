Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020 15:05 Hits: 5

Public Domain

In the midst of a pandemic, there are hundreds of thousands of blood pints that could become available. Why are men who have sex with men being excluded from openly helping out?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/03/need-blood-donations-end-ban-prevents-lgbtq-men-contributing/