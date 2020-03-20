Chrissy Teigen Had A Few Words For “Wifebot” Melania Trump During These Difficult Times

Articles

As we all know, strict measures have been put in place almost everywhere around the world, and while there are many, many things we could be focusing on right now, building a tennis pavilion should not be anyone’s priority, let alone the First Lady of the U.S., Melania Trump.

The First Lady has been largely silent about what’s going on in the world, and she recently deflected criticism for not doing enough in her latest tweet in which she encouraged everyone to “Be Best”, a reference to her campaign.

These are the photos she shared on Twitter, featuring her wearing a hard hat and looking over the blueprints for a new tennis pavilion on the White House grounds.

Actress and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, though, had none of it, and she scoffed the First Lady’s Twitter post with a series of well-written tweets.

The responses to Chrissy Teigen’s rant were mixed, though. Trump fans, expectedly, leaped to defend the First Lady:

Most people, though, thought that Teigen, the woman warrior for justice we now, did a fantastic job by calling out the First Lady for doing nothing during these difficult times.

