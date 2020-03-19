Must-Watch Video Of Italians Sharing What They Wish They Knew At The Beginning Of Pandemic

Articles

Italy is now the country worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Italians have a message for everyone living in the U.S., U.K, Germany, France, Spain, and every other country that is behind the COVID-19 progression. The message is plain and simple: Don’t underestimate the virus, keep safe, and stay home!

Quarantined people of all ages in Italy were asked to record a video message to themselves from 10 days ago about respecting the measures in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The video of the clips was posted on YouTube by channel A THING BY, and it has already been viewed more than 7m times. Hopefully, people will see how devastating the situation is and catch a glimpse of what their future might be if they don’t notice the warnings.

Italy is the epicenter of the pandemic at the moment, and the country reported more than new coronavirus 4,200 cases yesterday. The total number of cases has risen to more than 35k, and empty streets and closed down stores have become the face of the country in the last few days. The entire country is on lockdown, and more than 60 million people living there are confined to their homes.

Doctors, though, remain hopeful and say that the population’s calm response to the restrictive rules imposed by the government is grounds for hope. We can only hope that the containment measures will work and the news will finally be good.

