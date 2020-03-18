White nationalist hate groups have grown 55% in Trump era, report finds

Articles

Southern Poverty Law Center warns of growing movement driven by ‘fear of demographic change’

White nationalist hate groups in the US have increased 55% throughout the Trump era, according to a new report by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), and a “surging” racist movement continues to be driven by “a deep fear of demographic change”.

Nationally, there were 155 such groups counted last year, and they were present in most states. These groups were counted separately from Ku Klux Klan groups, racist skinheads, Christian Identity groups, and neo-Confederate groups, all of which also express some version of white supremacist beliefs.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/18/white-nationalist-hate-groups-southern-poverty-law-center