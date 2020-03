Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 15:00 Hits: 5

Twitter screenshot/Rightwing Watch

He told congregants to shake hands with "two, three people" because church is "the safest place" to do it.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/03/pastor-laid-hands-trump-says-avoiding-coronavirus-pansies/