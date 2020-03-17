The Coronavirus Pandemic May Be Worse For Women, And This Is Why

Articles

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a question that comes naturally is: Are men and women feel the effects of the coronavirus differently?

Research from China suggests that while COVID-19 infects men and women about equally, men seem to be more vulnerable to the virus than women, and women appear less likely to develop critical symptoms than men.

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control, the rate among men was 2.8 percent, compared to 1.7 with women, and scientists say that there could be a number of reasons for this difference, including lifestyle and biological factors.

For example, Chinese men are much more likely than women to smoke, and smoking harms the immune system. To add to that, women tend to have a stronger immune response against infections than men.

However, in other, perhaps less obvious ways, the virus seems to affect women much more than men. An increasing number of women around the world are on the front lines as the fight against the new virus continues, and many of them are expected to work long, long hours, while still juggling domestic responsibilities such as taking care of their children.

Chinese authorities have sent around 41,000 health workers from around the country to support the medical staff in the Hubei province, which was the epicenter of the outbreak. According to the Shanghai Women’s Federation, however, more than half of the doctors and 90 percent of the nurses in Huebi are women. To add to that, women make up the majority of workers in the health and social care sector around the world, adding up to around 70 percent, as analyzed by the World Health Organization.

To add to that, the World Health Organization reports that women earn 11 percent less than men in the same field.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) reports that, globally, women perform 76.2 percent of total hours of unpaid care work, which is more than three-times than men. That figure rises to about 80 percent in Asia and the Pacific.

Many people infected with COVID-19 will need to be cared for at home as the health system becomes stretched, which adds to women’s overall burden and puts them at far greater risk of becoming infected.

Another problem with the coronavirus pandemic is that nearly 300 million students around the world are currently missing classes due to the closures, and the mass shutdown of childcare centers and schools has left many working parents little choice but to take time off or try to work from home while caring for their children. The closing of schools takes another blow at women because the responsibility for childcare still falls on them.

