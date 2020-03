Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 17:20 Hits: 1

YouTube screen capture

She said she's a "a Christian woman who hates divorce," but she was constantly writing anti-LGBTQ screeds on Facebook as her marriage broke up.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/03/unhinged-family-values-activist-attacked-marriage-equality-years-getting-divorced/