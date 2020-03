Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 21:00 Hits: 4

Screenshot / YouTube

One white fan even said the rapper has "let down the Black community" by wearing wigs, dresses and other "feminine" clothes to parody Oprah Winfrey.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/03/lil-yachty-hip-hop-fans-upset-feminine-appearance-latest-music-video/