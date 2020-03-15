‘A queer person can be anybody’: the African photographers exploring identity

Articles

In his new book, Africa State of Mind, Ekow Eshun celebrates contemporary African photography. Here he showcases the work of artists looking at the self and sexuality, from Zanele Muholi to Eric Gyamfi



In August 2009, an exhibition titled Innovative Women opened in Johannesburg, aiming to showcase the work of the city’s young black female artists. The launch was attended by Lulu Xingwana, minister for arts and culture at the time, who had been invited to officially open the show. But instead of giving a speech, Xingwana stormed out of the gallery after seeing images by the photographer Zanele Muholi that depicted naked women in close embrace. Muholi’s work, said the minister, was immoral, offensive and ran contrary to “social cohesion and nation-building”. South Africa has one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, with discrimination on the basis of sexuality barred by law. Yet censorious attitudes such as Xingwana’s towards homosexuality are widespread. Almost three-quarters of the population believe same-sex sexual activity is morally wrong, according to a 2016 survey. Similarly intolerant views are commonplace across Africa. Homosexuality is outlawed in 32 of the continent’s 54 nations. It is punishable by life imprisonment in Uganda, Tanzania and Sierra Leone. In Sudan, southern Somalia, Somaliland, Mauritania and northern Nigeria, the penalty is death. Against that backdrop the work of a photographer such as Muholi takes on a dual role, both representing individual artistic expression and operating as a form of political activism; a means to positively assert LGBTQ+ identity in straitened circumstances.

Ama and Shana at lunch by Eric Gyamfi, 2016

Gay relationships are illegal in Ghana, where photographer Gyamfi was born, but the tender, intimate images in the series Just Like Us, where Gyamfi documents life in the country’s queer communities, do not dwell on the sexuality of his subjects but emphasise their ordinariness.

Afrikan Boy Sittin’ by Hassan Hajjaj, 2013

With its explosion of colours and distinctive handmade frame, this image typifies the powerful and assertive nature of the Morocco-born photographer’s work. Hajjaj’s portraits confront prejudices about culture and identity head on.

Vintage by Sabelo Mlangeni, 2009

The South African photographer, who works mainly in black and white, documents queer life in the townships of Mpumalanga province in his Country Girls series. Homophobic violence is routine in the towns he visits, yet his work creates scenes of aspirational normality.

Bhekezakhe, Parktown by Zanele Muholi, 2016

The self-portrait is part of a project entitled Somnyama Ngonyama (Hail, the Dark Lioness), in which the South African artist uses direct, psychologically charged images to confront the politics of race and representation.

Kingsley Ossai, Nsukka, Enugu state, Nigeria by Ruth Ossai, 2017

Part of a series in which the British-Nigerian artist trains the lens on people from her local community, the image challenges ideas about gender, masculinity and what it means to be a man. Ossai’s sitters wore clothes that blur the boundaries between menswear and womenswear.

