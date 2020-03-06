That Voice in Your Head: Confidence and Self Care

Articles

In this episode of The Power of Your Story Podcast, Girls' Globe's Julia and Eleanor speak about building confidence in their own lives. As they reflect on previous episodes of the podcast, they talk about that little voice in your head. Julia shares a recent life experience that caused a major disarray in her life. Eleanor talks about how she tries to make the voice in her head her friend.

"Sometimes, everyone is unable to see themselves the way the rest of the world sees you. You're so much more critical to yourself than you would be to anyone else." - Eleanor Gall

