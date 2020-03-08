Mexico Keeps Bleeding, So Women Strike

Articles

Mexico is hurting. It is my great but scary homeland. We keep counting death after death - femicide after femicide. Most of the time it is exhausting. But sometimes this supposed greatness, that many of us miss and desire to recover, is the reason that keeps us moving and not giving up. That's why women will strike in Mexico.

In 2019, at least 34,582 homicides happened and there were 1006 femicides. One of the most violent years in our history.

