A Day Without Them: Women Strike in Mexico

#UnDiaSinEllas (A Day Without Them) is a strike to protest against the violence we live with every day. It is a simulation of all the women who have gone missing and been murdered in the past years. It is also a protest to demand larger support for women's rights. There will be an unignorable economic impact, since it is estimated this strike will cost the country around 1.3 million dollars.

