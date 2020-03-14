Sex, porn and toxic masculinity: the struggle to bring up better boys

Articles

Two new books and a film suggest young men need compassion and support to tackle their adolescent alienation

Dominance. Aggression. Rugged good looks. Sexual prowess. Stoicism. Athleticism. These are attributes of “the ideal guy” according to the young American men who spoke to author Peggy Orenstein for her new book, Boys & Sex.

In contrast surveys reveal that teenage girls are now more comfortable about rejecting stereotypical roles, thanks in part to simple slogans such as “Girl Power” and “Yes She Can”, coupled with the liberating message of the popular Frozen animation franchise. Music, sport and young adult literature have all been happily singing from this feminist hymn sheet for some time.

At the very least, we have to help boys see that sex is not a competitive act

