Lilian Mohin obituary

My mother, Lilian Mohin, who has died aged 81, was a co-founder in the 1970s of the London-based feminist publishing house Onlywomen Press, for which she wrote and edited works of literature and poetry. Lilian set up Onlywomen Press in 1974 with Sheila Shulman and Deborah Hart – and was a director of the company until 2015, when she was forced to step down due to ill health.

Among Lilian’s works that were published by Onlywomen Press were One Foot on the Mountain: An Anthology of British Feminist Poetry, 1969-1979 (1979) and Beautiful Barbarians: Lesbian Feminist Poetry (1987).

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/13/lilian-mohin-obituary

